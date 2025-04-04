Altaf Hussain Urges Peaceful Dialogue in Balochistan Crisis

In a pivotal address during the 333rd intellectual session on TikTok, Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain made a fervent appeal to Pakistan's civil and military leadership, urging them to abandon the use of force and instead engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve the escalating crisis in Balochistan.

Speaking directly to top military officials, including Chief of Army Staff General Hafiz Asim Munir, Hussain emphasized that the worsening situation in Balochistan has reached a breaking point, cautioning that continued repression would only deepen the crisis. Drawing from his extensive political experience, he advocated for informed and constructive decisions over aggression.

Hussain voiced strong support for Sardar Akhtar Mengal's ultimatum and long march initiative. He criticized the provincial government's ineptitude and called for immediate engagement. Hussain's demands included the release of detained activists, an end to military operations, and dialogue with genuine Baloch representatives, urging all armed factions to consider a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)