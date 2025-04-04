Left Menu

India and Myanmar: Energizing Partnerships and Humanitarian Aid

India and Myanmar are advancing their energy partnership, focusing on coastal shipping agreements and solar energy collaboration. India has also been quick to respond with humanitarian aid following a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with the Quad nations pledging significant assistance.

Ambassador of India to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

India and Myanmar are set to enhance their energy cooperation through several key projects, as announced by India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur. Among these initiatives is a coastal shipping agreement poised to boost the supply of gasoline and diesel to Myanmar, promising significant mutual benefits.

Furthermore, Ambassador Thakur pointed to India's efforts in increasing rupee-chart settlement trade and fostering solar energy collaboration within the Joint Working Groups on Power. These efforts are expected to significantly elevate India-Myanmar energy partnerships, offering opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

In the face of adversity, India demonstrated its commitment by swiftly responding to Myanmar's recent earthquake, which resulted in over 3,000 fatalities. Within 24 hours, India deployed over 1,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and a field hospital, marking a comprehensive response acknowledged by Myanmar's government.

Additionally, the Quad nations, comprising India, the United States, Australia, and Japan, have collectively committed over USD 20 million in humanitarian assistance, providing essential relief and deploying emergency medical teams to support Myanmar amid its crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

