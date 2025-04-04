Left Menu

Historic Impeachment: South Korean President Ousted Over Martial Law Controversy

South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed President Yoon Suk Yeol following his impeachment over a martial law decree. The decision, stemming from Yoon's controversial actions, mandates a snap presidential election within 60 days. The ruling sends a strong message against abuses of power, supporting constitutional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:44 IST
Historic Impeachment: South Korean President Ousted Over Martial Law Controversy
South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a landmark decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court has ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol from office after upholding his impeachment over a contentious martial law decree issued last December, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. This unprecedented ruling, delivered by acting court chief Moon Hyung-bae, takes immediate effect, setting the stage for a snap presidential election anticipated on June 3.

President Yoon's downfall began with his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3, which involved deploying troops to the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from voting against the decree. His subsequent order for the arrest of politicians sparked widespread outrage and accusations of power abuse, according to Yonhap News Agency. The impeachment, driven by an opposition-controlled National Assembly, cited constitutional and legal violations. The Constitutional Court's unanimous verdict affirms that Yoon's actions significantly disrupted the country's constitutional framework.

Moon underscored the gravity of Yoon's violations, stating that the negative effects on the constitutional order were severe. According to Yonhap News Agency, the court acknowledged all charges against Yoon, highlighting his failure to meet the legal prerequisites for declaring martial law and his maneuver to impede the Assembly's decree reversal. Responding to the ruling, the People Power Party conceded, accepting the court's decision, while the main opposition Democratic Party deemed it a 'people's victory' (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025