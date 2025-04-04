Historic Impeachment: South Korean President Ousted Over Martial Law Controversy

In a landmark decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court has ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol from office after upholding his impeachment over a contentious martial law decree issued last December, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. This unprecedented ruling, delivered by acting court chief Moon Hyung-bae, takes immediate effect, setting the stage for a snap presidential election anticipated on June 3.

President Yoon's downfall began with his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3, which involved deploying troops to the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from voting against the decree. His subsequent order for the arrest of politicians sparked widespread outrage and accusations of power abuse, according to Yonhap News Agency. The impeachment, driven by an opposition-controlled National Assembly, cited constitutional and legal violations. The Constitutional Court's unanimous verdict affirms that Yoon's actions significantly disrupted the country's constitutional framework.

Moon underscored the gravity of Yoon's violations, stating that the negative effects on the constitutional order were severe. According to Yonhap News Agency, the court acknowledged all charges against Yoon, highlighting his failure to meet the legal prerequisites for declaring martial law and his maneuver to impede the Assembly's decree reversal. Responding to the ruling, the People Power Party conceded, accepting the court's decision, while the main opposition Democratic Party deemed it a 'people's victory' (ANI).

