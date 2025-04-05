Pakistan's Urgent Water Crisis: Government and Judiciary Act

In light of Pakistan's escalating drought threat due to significantly below-average rainfall, Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Moeen Wattoo has reaffirmed the government's pledge to make water storage and clean energy a top priority, as reported by Dawn. During his visit to Wapda House in Lahore, Wattoo emphasized full government backing for the timely completion of critical hydropower and water infrastructure projects. These developments are deemed crucial for ensuring economic stability and securing essential resources.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court issued stern warnings about widespread water wastage, especially in housing developments, and called for emergency measures in rural areas to combat declining groundwater levels. The court mandated immediate actions against offenders, with potential fines and office closures. Addressing senior officials at Wapda House, Wattoo stated, "The federal government places utmost importance on boosting water storage and integrating clean, green, and economically viable hydel electricity into the national grid to provide affordable power to consumers while stabilizing the national economy." He assured complete ministry support to Wapda for the on-time completion of all relevant projects.

Wapda officials briefed Wattoo on their comprehensive development agenda, highlighting eight major projects in the pipeline within the water and energy sectors. Among these are the Diamer-Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, and the Tarbela 5th Extension. Scheduled between 2026 and 2030, these initiatives aim to double Pakistan's hydroelectric generation capacity from 9,500MW to 19,500MW and improve water storage by 9.7 million acre-feet, enabling the irrigation of additional farmland and enhanced water supply to major cities. The ongoing projects have already created approximately 35,000 jobs nationwide, according to reports from Dawn.

Concurrently, the Lahore High Court expressed concern over Pakistan's deteriorating water crisis, pointing to persistent negligence in urban water use. Plans to enforce penalties against housing societies misusing water, with fines up to PKR 500,000, were discussed. Justice Shahid Karim emphasized water conservation as imperative, instructing the Lahore Development Authority not to approve new building plans lacking water recycling provisions. Observing climate changes and uncertain weather patterns, Justice Karim warned of dire consequences if monsoon rains failed, citing a need for aggressive water management efforts. The hearing is set to continue next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)