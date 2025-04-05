Rising Tensions Within PTI: Leaders Demand Probe Into 'Conspirator' Allegations
Senior PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Shahram Khan Tarakai have called for an investigation into remarks by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. The minister accused them of conspiracies in a podcast, further escalating internal rifts within the party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Escalating tensions within Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf reached a new high as prominent leaders Asad Qaiser and Shahram Khan Tarakai demanded an inquiry into provocative comments made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur during a podcast, where he labeled them as 'conspirators', reported Dawn.
The internal discord, now publicly unfolding, has seen various factions challenging each other within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch of the party. Noteworthy disputes include the clash between KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and MNA Azam Khan Swati, with another involving ex-minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and the PTI's internal accountability committee.
The controversy deepened when Gandapur alleged that the directive to withhold provincial tickets from Qaiser, Tarakai, and Muhammad Atif Khan came from PTI founder Imran Khan himself, exacerbating existing tensions. Both Qaiser and Tarakai, originating from Swabi, took to social media for transparency and a thorough examination of the chief minister's statements, emphasizing the need to prioritize broader objectives such as the release of Imran Khan, over internal bickering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's PTI Rally Blocked at Minar-i-Pakistan Over Security Concerns
IHC Restores Biweekly Jail Meetings for Imran Khan with Restrictions
High Court Restores Visitation Rights for Ex-PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan Slams Pakistan's Government for Balochistan Crisis and 'Fraudulent Elections'
Imran Khan Denounces 'Illegitimate Government' in Balochistan Amid Rising Terrorism Concerns