Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes History with Prestigious UK Sand Art Award

Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been honored with 'The Fred Darrington' award in the United Kingdom, acknowledging his significant contributions to the realm of sand artistry. The prestigious British accolade was conferred during the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival, hosted in the coastal town of Weymouth.

In celebration of this achievement, Pattnaik crafted a striking 10-foot-high sand sculpture depicting Lord Ganesha imbued with the message 'World Peace.' The festival drew participation from numerous international sand artists, each displaying a spectrum of intricate and imaginative sculptures. Concurrently, the event celebrated the centenary of Fred Darrington, the celebrated sand sculptor from Weymouth, in whose honor the award is named.

The award ceremony was officiated by the Mayor of Weymouth, Jon Orell, with key figures such as Sandworld Director Mark Andersen and co-founder David Hicks in attendance. The event also saw the presence of Naorem J Singh, Minister (TNC and Culture) from the Indian High Commission in London. Organizers highlighted the event's significance as the award was presented to an Indian artist for the first time.

Pattnaik, a recipient of India's Padma Shri, has competed in over 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals, garnering an illustrious collection of accolades. Reflecting on his recent honor, Pattnaik expressed, 'It's a big day for me receiving the award in 2025. As an artist, this is monumental. I dedicate it to all my fans and supporters who have encouraged me.'

