Imran Khan's Secret Establishment Talks Amid Internal Rifts

PTI's Azam Swati revealed that Imran Khan instructed him to engage the establishment secretly. Despite public criticism, talks aim to address internal party tensions, rally delays, and external misinformation. Khan censures the government's handling of Balochistan and calls for genuine representation to resolve national issues.

Updated: 07-04-2025 10:16 IST
Azam Swati, a leading figure within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has disclosed that party founder Imran Khan directed him to privately engage with the establishment. In a recent video statement, Swati revealed Khan's request to maintain confidentiality regarding these discussions, despite publicly criticizing the establishment on social media.

Swati emphasized preparedness for such engagements, comparing them to previous sensitive negotiations. He explained the postponement of a PTI rally, originally set for August 22, citing internal leadership guidance rather than external pressures, with concerns about potential violence due to religious protests influencing the decision.

Swati also expressed frustration towards expatriate PTI YouTubers, accusing them of spreading misinformation. He urged them to act responsibly and halt disseminating misleading content, which is aggravating Pakistan's problems. Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan advised senior leaders to keep internal disputes private, ensuring issues are resolved correctly within party forums.

Previously, Imran Khan strongly criticized the Pakistani government's handling of the situation in Balochistan, pointing to election rigging and delayed results. He called for genuine public representation, condemning the government's reliance on force as ineffective and claiming state violence exacerbates regional instability.

Khan described the current leadership as a "puppet government" resulting from "fraudulent elections," deeming it ineffective, especially in foreign policy. Furthermore, he accused state institutions of suppressing PTI, controlling media, and unjustly exercising authority, highlighting personal restrictions faced under the current regime.

