Kathmandu's Air Crisis: Rising Pollution Fuels Health Alarms

Kathmandu is engulfed in a pollution crisis as a persistent haze shrouds its skyline. The city's air quality, now swinging between 'Very Unhealthy' and 'Hazardous,' has led to a significant increase in respiratory health issues. Residents report symptoms like itchy eyes and sore throats, while hospitals struggle to manage the influx of patients.

According to the Department of Environment, Kathmandu's PM 2.5 levels far exceed safe limits, causing significant health concerns. The World Health Organization's guidelines are consistently breached, as particles remain suspended, penetrating deep into the lungs. Health officials warn that immediate actions are needed to address the crisis.

Despite government measures to ban older vehicles and limit emissions, enforcement has been lax. The resultant air quality has elevated cases of respiratory issues, including lung cancer, according to health experts. Kathmandu's pollution levels present a growing public health crisis, demanding urgent attention from policymakers.

