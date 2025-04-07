Left Menu

Kathmandu's Air Crisis: Rising Pollution Fuels Health Alarms

Kathmandu battles an air pollution crisis as hazardous smog blankets the city, prompting health alarms. With air quality levels oscillating between 'Very Unhealthy' and 'Hazardous,' hospitals are overwhelmed by respiratory cases. Governmental efforts to curb pollution remain ineffective, escalating health risks, including lung cancer, as environmental challenges grow.

Kathmandu's Air Crisis: Rising Pollution Fuels Health Alarms
Aerial view of Kathmandu city's skyline (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kathmandu is engulfed in a pollution crisis as a persistent haze shrouds its skyline. The city's air quality, now swinging between 'Very Unhealthy' and 'Hazardous,' has led to a significant increase in respiratory health issues. Residents report symptoms like itchy eyes and sore throats, while hospitals struggle to manage the influx of patients.

According to the Department of Environment, Kathmandu's PM 2.5 levels far exceed safe limits, causing significant health concerns. The World Health Organization's guidelines are consistently breached, as particles remain suspended, penetrating deep into the lungs. Health officials warn that immediate actions are needed to address the crisis.

Despite government measures to ban older vehicles and limit emissions, enforcement has been lax. The resultant air quality has elevated cases of respiratory issues, including lung cancer, according to health experts. Kathmandu's pollution levels present a growing public health crisis, demanding urgent attention from policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

