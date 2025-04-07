Left Menu

Fraud Uncovered: Millions Misused in Public Funds during 'Iron Swords' War

Authorities in Israel have arrested five suspects accused of fraudulently siphoning millions intended for war victims. The suspects allegedly offered false promises and misallocated funds from the public treasury for personal gains. The investigation unfolded significant irregularities in granting temporary wartime financial relief to evacuees and workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a sweeping operation, the Northern District police, alongside Israel's National Insurance Institute, apprehended five individuals on Thursday morning, uncovering a sophisticated network accused of diverting public assistance funds. These funds, meant for victims of the Gaza and Lebanon wars, were illicitly spent during the so-called 'Iron Swords' War in Gaza.

The investigation revealed that tens of millions of shekels were unlawfully disbursed from the public treasury as they were supposed to buffer the economy against the labor market disruption in the north by providing grants of 3,000 Shekels (USD 788) to eligible evacuees and workers in affected communities.

Authorities identified thousands of cases where individuals wrongfully received these funds. The homes of the five suspects, residing across different cities such as Deir al-Assad, Kisra Sumia, Uzir, Nazareth, and Beit Jan, were raided. They are believed to have orchestrated a scheme pocketing hundreds of thousands through bogus commissions, exploiting the public's trust in their financial desperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

