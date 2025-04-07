Left Menu

Human Rights Group Calls for Conditional Aid to Pakistan Amid Minority Rights Concerns

Human Rights Focus Pakistan urges international donors to link aid to Pakistan with genuine advancements in minority rights. Highlighting issues such as forced conversions and workplace discrimination against religious minorities, the organization calls for substantial reforms and accountability from Pakistan's government.

The president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), Naveed Walter, has urged the global community to condition financial aid to Pakistan on tangible improvements in the rights of religious minorities, particularly Christians and Hindus, who face pervasive rights violations.

Walter highlighted ongoing issues including abductions and forced conversions of minority girls, rampant workplace discrimination, and frequent incidents of blasphemy, communal violence, and targeted killings. He criticized the Pakistani government's lack of substantial reforms despite its claims of progressing towards the United Nations' 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals.

HRFP is advocating for increased international scrutiny of Pakistan's human rights record, emphasizing the need for aid and support to be linked to verifiable improvements. The organization's recent report revealed rising victimization rates and noted that justice and resources remain inaccessible for many victims, often due to the backing of influential figures.

