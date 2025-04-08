Heightened Tensions: China's Multi-Pronged Pressure on Taiwan

In a comprehensive effort to deplete Taiwan's resources, China has intensified its cyberattacks, military drills, and 'gray zone' tactics against the island, according to a report by the Taipei Times. The report, citing the National Security Bureau (NSB), comes ahead of NSB Director-General Tsai Ming-yen's meeting with Taiwan's Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.

The People's Liberation Army of China ramped up its activities last year with 'Joint Sword-2024A and B' exercises surrounding Taiwan and carried out 40 patrols aimed at gauging combat readiness, the NSB noted. Intrusions into Taiwan's airspace by Chinese military aircraft almost doubled to 3,070 incidents in 2023, indicating a stark increase in military provocations.

China's aggressive stance continued with military exercises last week and a notable escalation in psychological operations. The Taipei Times underscored the NSB's concerns about China's expanding 'gray zone' tactics, involving drones for surveillance and an increased use of weather balloons, some 76 this year alone. The NSB plans to bolster intelligence cooperation internationally, optimize its cyber defenses, and counter cognitive warfare spread by China to divide Taiwanese public opinion on issues like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's operations in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)