Left Menu

Mauritius Embraces Solar Innovation with SolarX Accelerator Launch

Mauritius, in collaboration with the International Solar Alliance and Business Mauritius, has launched the SolarX Accelerator Programme. Bringing together 35 start-ups from Asia and APAC, this initiative aims to accelerate solar energy solutions through mentorship, funding access, and collaboration, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:10 IST
Mauritius Embraces Solar Innovation with SolarX Accelerator Launch
International Solar Alliance (Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mauritius

Mauritius has taken a significant step in renewable energy by launching the SolarX Accelerator Programme, a collaboration between the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Business Mauritius. This initiative brings together 35 start-ups from Asia and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for a two-day event aimed at accelerating innovation in solar energy and renewable technologies.

The SolarX Accelerator Programme focuses on supporting early-stage companies with scalable solar solutions. This year's program emphasizes providing mentorship, funding access, and collaborative opportunities to fast-track the deployment of clean energy technologies worldwide. Business Mauritius and ISA's partnership highlights their commitment to climate adaptation and carbon neutrality, promoting new business models aligned with global sustainability goals.

Ashish Khanna, ISA Director General, highlighted the programme's focus on empowering youth, fostering innovation, and creating jobs. The initiative, first launched in Africa, now reaches the APAC region, addressing investment declines in solar energy and aiming to connect entrepreneurs with investors. Participants will gain visibility through workshops and global presentations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025