Mauritius Embraces Solar Innovation with SolarX Accelerator Launch

Mauritius has taken a significant step in renewable energy by launching the SolarX Accelerator Programme, a collaboration between the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Business Mauritius. This initiative brings together 35 start-ups from Asia and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for a two-day event aimed at accelerating innovation in solar energy and renewable technologies.

The SolarX Accelerator Programme focuses on supporting early-stage companies with scalable solar solutions. This year's program emphasizes providing mentorship, funding access, and collaborative opportunities to fast-track the deployment of clean energy technologies worldwide. Business Mauritius and ISA's partnership highlights their commitment to climate adaptation and carbon neutrality, promoting new business models aligned with global sustainability goals.

Ashish Khanna, ISA Director General, highlighted the programme's focus on empowering youth, fostering innovation, and creating jobs. The initiative, first launched in Africa, now reaches the APAC region, addressing investment declines in solar energy and aiming to connect entrepreneurs with investors. Participants will gain visibility through workshops and global presentations.

(With inputs from agencies.)