Jammu and Kashmir Ring Road Projects: Compensation Disbursement Delays and Progress

The Jammu and Kashmir government has allocated Rs 1,695 crore for compensation related to the significant Ring Road initiatives in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. However, nearly 1,400 cases remain unresolved, stalling parts of the project's completion.

The development, involving the construction of a 58.25-km road in Jammu and a 60.84-km stretch in Srinagar, began in 2018 and is nearing completion. Officials state that Rs 2,106.70 crore has been sanctioned for land acquisition, with Rs 1,695.37 crore disbursed so far. Remaining funds are pending due to various issues, including litigations.

The compensation, jointly funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the J&K government, faces delays primarily due to non-deposit of funds, court cases, and land disputes. The Bhoomi Rashi portal is being used for regular disbursement in cases without disputes, while disputed funds await judicial resolution.