Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

Prime Minister Modi announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the kin of deceased in Nagpur detonator unit blast. Maharashtra's CM Fadnavis pledged Rs 5 lakh per family. The tragedy killed 17 and injured 18, with local administration assisting victims. Fadnavis confirmed additional company aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion at SBL Energy Limited's detonator packing unit in Nagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared financial assistance for the victims' families. On Sunday, he announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured further financial support, offering Rs 5 lakh per family of the deceased. He stated that the company involved would also provide aid. The blast resulted in 17 fatalities and injured 18 more, leaving the community in distress.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident in a post on X, PM Modi extended condolences and reassured that the local administration is actively helping the affected families. Fadnavis echoed these sentiments, confirming the government's aid and the company's financial contribution to the victims' families.

