Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies to Condemn Mysterious Death of Revered Leader

The Tibetan Youth Congress is organizing a protest outside the Chinese embassy to denounce the death of Tibetan leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje in Vietnam. Along with a theatre performance showcasing Tibetan struggles, the movement seeks to promote awareness about the critical situation in Tibet and Chinese cultural impacts.

Updated: 10-04-2025 22:56 IST
Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies to Condemn Mysterious Death of Revered Leader
Representative Image. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Tibetan Youth Congress, a major Tibetan NGO, plans a protest outside the Chinese embassy on Friday. The demonstration aims to denounce the mysterious death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, a venerated Tibetan religious figure, who died in custody in Vietnam.

In an official statement, the group expressed its intent to hold Chinese authorities accountable for Dorje's untimely and mysterious demise. Known for its political activism and advocacy, the Tibetan Youth Congress is a significant voice within the Tibetan exile community, operating over 89 chapters in 14 countries.

Last week, the Tibetan Youth Congress organized 'A Fearless Voice,' a compelling theatre performance depicting life in Tibet. According to Sonam Tsering, TYC's General Secretary, their dramatizations aim to raise awareness of the severe situation in Tibet, particularly Chinese cultural impositions and the transformation of Tibetan youth. Expressing the potential of theatre, artist Tenzin Lhakphel stated it serves as a powerful platform for activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

