Tiger Triumph 2025: US Navy P-8A Crew Engages with VIT Students in Strengthening Indo-US Ties

In a move that underlines the growing defence cooperation between the US and India, the crew of the US Navy's P-8A Poseidon aircraft visited Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University. As part of the ongoing Tiger Triumph 2025 tri-service military exercise, the visit was marked by engaging discussions between the 17 crew members and the university's students.

This interaction, held on April 10, was facilitated following the crew's stop at Indian Naval Air Station INS Rajali. VIT University's Vice President, Sekar Viswanathan, welcomed the crew. They shared insights on the Poseidon aircraft's capabilities and its application in joint missions with the Indian Navy, highlighting the integration of emerging technologies in humanitarian aid and regional security operations.

US Consulate General Chennai Public Diplomacy Officer Eric Atkins stressed the value of these exchanges in solidifying bilateral relations, emphasizing that such initiatives are pivotal in shaping a resilient Indo-Pacific. Lieutenant Noah Conner, who oversees the P-8A Poseidon unit under the US 7th Fleet, noted the importance of both technological preparedness and personal connections. Tiger Triumph 2025, running from April 1 to 13 in Visakhapatnam, aims to boost interoperability in logistics and maritime operations, reflecting the robust US-India defence partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)