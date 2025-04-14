Students Demand Justice Over Exam Registration Chaos in Gilgit-Baltistan

Hundreds of students in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have taken to the streets after their registration forms for upcoming board examinations were unexpectedly canceled. The decision, coming just a month before scheduled exams, has plunged students into uncertainty and sparked widespread protests, according to TNN Stories.

Around 700 students gathered outside the Gilgit Press Club, voicing frustration over what they see as mismanagement by local authorities and private educational entities. Protesters described a history of neglect and exploitation by the educational system, which has now culminated in the current crisis.

In a climate of confusion, students face mixed messages from different educational boards, while private colleges have been accused of exploiting the situation financially. As protests continue, students demand prompt government intervention to address long-standing educational issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)