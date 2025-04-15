PPP Rallies Against Indus River Projects, Defends Sindh's Water Rights

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is set to host a significant rally on April 18 at Hyderabad's Hattri Ground, protesting federal development plans on the Indus River. As reported by The Express Tribune, party leader Faryal Talpur orchestrated the meeting to assess logistical tasks ahead of the event, which is anticipated to attract a substantial crowd.

During her address, Talpur labeled the rally a 'public referendum' against water diversion schemes, underscoring the river's critical role as Sindh's 'lifeline'. She warned of devastating effects if the water is diverted, reiterating PPP's demand for transparent water distribution in accordance with the 1991 agreement.

The PPP's stance is backed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other high-ranking officials. The rally also serves as a response to the federal government's Green Pakistan Initiative, a contentious USD 3.3 billion project that aims to irrigate south Punjab, sparking objections from Sindh's stakeholders.

