Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Twice: Bomb Blast Culminates in Triple Loss for Balochistan Police

A deadly blast in Mastung, Balochistan killed three police personnel and injured 16 others, when a remote-controlled IED detonated near their truck. Authorities have launched an investigation, while victims receive treatment. This incident follows the recent assassination of religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir in Peshawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes Twice: Bomb Blast Culminates in Triple Loss for Balochistan Police
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a devastating incident on Tuesday, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near a police truck in Mastung, Balochistan, claimed the lives of at least three police personnel and left 16 others injured, as reported by ARY News.

According to Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the explosion took place on Dasht Road. The bomb, a remote-controlled IED, was planted on a motorcycle and detonated near a truck transporting Balochistan Constabulary personnel. The officers were en route from RTC Qalat to provide security at a Balochistan National Party protest.

Authorities are actively investigating this attack, with security forces surrounding the area to identify those responsible. This incident comes shortly after the death of religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir in a bomb blast near Peshawar, further intensifying the urgency of tackling such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025