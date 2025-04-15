Tragedy Strikes Twice: Bomb Blast Culminates in Triple Loss for Balochistan Police

In a devastating incident on Tuesday, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near a police truck in Mastung, Balochistan, claimed the lives of at least three police personnel and left 16 others injured, as reported by ARY News.

According to Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the explosion took place on Dasht Road. The bomb, a remote-controlled IED, was planted on a motorcycle and detonated near a truck transporting Balochistan Constabulary personnel. The officers were en route from RTC Qalat to provide security at a Balochistan National Party protest.

Authorities are actively investigating this attack, with security forces surrounding the area to identify those responsible. This incident comes shortly after the death of religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir in a bomb blast near Peshawar, further intensifying the urgency of tackling such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)