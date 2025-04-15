Left Menu

Shirin Ebadi Urges Global Action as Iran Faces Human Rights Crisis

Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi condemns Iran's alarming rise in executions and repression of freedoms. In Dubai, Ebadi highlights the need for democratic reform, legal changes to protect women's rights, and international intervention to end systemic repression and ensure a democratic, inclusive society.

Iranian human rights activist Shirin Ebadi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

In a scathing indictment of the Iranian regime, Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Shirin Ebadi decried the country's severe human rights abuses during an exclusive interview with ANI in Dubai. Ebadi highlighted the alarming increase in executions, including those targeting juveniles, and called for urgent international intervention.

Highlighting the critical need for a democratic transformation in Iran, Ebadi stated, "The current regime is dictatorial, isolating itself from global engagement. Iranians yearn for a secular government that values interaction with the world." The Nobel laureate, a pioneering Iranian lawyer and former judge, underscored the necessity of reforming Islamic interpretations to uphold women's rights.

Discussing women's rights, Ebadi revealed that since the 1979 revolution, Iranian women have faced systemic rights violations under the guise of religious interpretations. "Muslims can honor women's rights," she asserted, urging legal reform. A Human Rights Watch report corroborates Ebadi's concerns, noting Iran's high execution rates, including those involving minors and activists, alongside intensified enforcement of compulsory hijab laws in 2024.

