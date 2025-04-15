Left Menu

Maldives Blocks Entry for Israeli Passport Holders in Strong Stand Against Israel's Actions

The Maldives has ratified an amendment to its Immigration Act, prohibiting entry for Israeli passport holders. This move signifies a firm stance against Israel's actions in Palestine. Maldives reiterates its solidarity with Palestine, advocating for accountability and supporting an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders.

The Maldives has enacted a significant policy shift by ratifying the Third Amendment to its Immigration Act, effectively banning Israeli passport holders from entering the country. This decision underscores the government's firm stance against Israel's actions in Palestine, as communicated by the office of President Mohamed Muizzu.

The amendment, ratified on April 15, 2025, reflects the government's response to ongoing atrocities and genocide allegations against Israel, reinforcing its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. The Maldives remains committed to advocating for the protection of Palestinian people's rights and holding accountable those who violate international laws.

President Muizzu reiterated the Maldives' longstanding advocacy for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, emphasizing alignment with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital, in accordance with United Nations resolutions and international legal frameworks.

