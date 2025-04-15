Maldives Blocks Entry for Israeli Passport Holders in Strong Stand Against Israel's Actions

The Maldives has enacted a significant policy shift by ratifying the Third Amendment to its Immigration Act, effectively banning Israeli passport holders from entering the country. This decision underscores the government's firm stance against Israel's actions in Palestine, as communicated by the office of President Mohamed Muizzu.

The amendment, ratified on April 15, 2025, reflects the government's response to ongoing atrocities and genocide allegations against Israel, reinforcing its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. The Maldives remains committed to advocating for the protection of Palestinian people's rights and holding accountable those who violate international laws.

President Muizzu reiterated the Maldives' longstanding advocacy for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, emphasizing alignment with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital, in accordance with United Nations resolutions and international legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)