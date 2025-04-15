Rajeev Kumar Appointed as Indian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea

In a significant diplomatic appointment, Indian Foreign Service officer Rajeev Kumar has been designated as the next High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea. The announcement came from the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

Kumar, who presently holds the position of Deputy Director General at the Indian Council For Cultural Relations, will soon take over his new responsibilities. The office of the High Commissioner in Port Moresby first opened in 1996, while Papua New Guinea set up its diplomatic mission in New Delhi a decade later.

India and Papua New Guinea maintain a history of warm and cooperative relations, frequently collaborating in international arenas, including the United Nations. The appointment of Kumar is expected to further strengthen these ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)