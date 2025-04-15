Left Menu

Rajeev Kumar Appointed as Indian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea

Indian Foreign Service officer Rajeev Kumar has been named the new High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea. Currently a Deputy Director General at the ICCR, Kumar is expected to assume his new role shortly. India and Papua New Guinea share warm diplomatic ties and collaborate in international forums.

Rajeev Kumar Appointed as Indian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic appointment, Indian Foreign Service officer Rajeev Kumar has been designated as the next High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea. The announcement came from the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

Kumar, who presently holds the position of Deputy Director General at the Indian Council For Cultural Relations, will soon take over his new responsibilities. The office of the High Commissioner in Port Moresby first opened in 1996, while Papua New Guinea set up its diplomatic mission in New Delhi a decade later.

India and Papua New Guinea maintain a history of warm and cooperative relations, frequently collaborating in international arenas, including the United Nations. The appointment of Kumar is expected to further strengthen these ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

