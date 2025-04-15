India Faces Cyber Surge: Cyber Sikshit Bharat Initiative Launched

India is witnessing a concerning uptick in cyber threats, as highlighted by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Speaking at the launch of the Cyber Sikshit Bharat initiative in New Delhi, Kant described cyber warfare as a "silent, borderless, and totally anonymous" threat, stressing its surge with a 300% increase in incidents between 2021 and 2024.

The severity of the situation was demonstrated during the G20 summit in September 2023 when the event's website endured over 1.6 million cyber intrusions per minute. Kant emphasized the urgent need for India to address the lack of trained cyber professionals, proposing that cyber warfare must become a cornerstone of national security. His remarks heralded the launch of the Cyber Sikshit Bharat initiative, crafted to enhance India's cybersecurity framework through collaborative efforts.

Initiated by Lisianthus Tech, the program envisions a central cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in India, focusing on AI-driven security and digital risk management. This effort received commendation from Kailash Vijayvargiya, Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development Minister, who praised the initiative as a vital step in safeguarding India's digital achievements. Cyber Sikshit Bharat will implement its strategies through three phases across various global regions, aiming to cultivate a secure and interconnected cyber ecosystem.

