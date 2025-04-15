Left Menu

India Faces Cyber Surge: Cyber Sikshit Bharat Initiative Launched

India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, underscores the rise in cyber threats, linking a 300% increase in attacks with the need for national security as he unveils the Cyber Sikshit Bharat initiative. This drive aims to bolster cybersecurity through international collaboration and comprehensive training programs across key global regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:03 IST
India Faces Cyber Surge: Cyber Sikshit Bharat Initiative Launched
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is witnessing a concerning uptick in cyber threats, as highlighted by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Speaking at the launch of the Cyber Sikshit Bharat initiative in New Delhi, Kant described cyber warfare as a "silent, borderless, and totally anonymous" threat, stressing its surge with a 300% increase in incidents between 2021 and 2024.

The severity of the situation was demonstrated during the G20 summit in September 2023 when the event's website endured over 1.6 million cyber intrusions per minute. Kant emphasized the urgent need for India to address the lack of trained cyber professionals, proposing that cyber warfare must become a cornerstone of national security. His remarks heralded the launch of the Cyber Sikshit Bharat initiative, crafted to enhance India's cybersecurity framework through collaborative efforts.

Initiated by Lisianthus Tech, the program envisions a central cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in India, focusing on AI-driven security and digital risk management. This effort received commendation from Kailash Vijayvargiya, Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development Minister, who praised the initiative as a vital step in safeguarding India's digital achievements. Cyber Sikshit Bharat will implement its strategies through three phases across various global regions, aiming to cultivate a secure and interconnected cyber ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025