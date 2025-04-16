Left Menu

Turmoil in Tibet: Chinese Crackdown Follows Death of Buddhist Leader in Vietnam

Chinese authorities clamp down on Tibetans mourning the death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, a Tibetan Buddhist leader who died in Vietnam amid allegations of persecution. Heightened surveillance and interrogation of mourners have sparked tensions as calls for investigating the circumstances of his death intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:47 IST
Turmoil in Tibet: Chinese Crackdown Follows Death of Buddhist Leader in Vietnam
Buddhist leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje (Image Credit: X/@CTA_TibetdotNet. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a swift response to the death of venerable Tibetan Buddhist leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje in Vietnam, Chinese authorities have launched a stringent crackdown on local Tibetans expressing their grief on social media. Radio Free Asia (RFA) reports that these Tibetans face interrogation and detention for sharing posts mourning Dorje's death.

Government officials are maintaining strict surveillance over the Lung Ngon Monastery in Golog prefecture's Gade county, Qinghai province, where the late abbot practised. They are also issuing bans on public memorial services and inspecting locals' phones in an effort to suppress information surrounding his demise.

The circumstances of Tulku Hungkar Dorje's death have raised international concerns. His supporters allege he fled to Vietnam to escape persecution from China due to his vocal advocacy for Tibetan culture and language. As the situation unfolds, calls for an independent investigation into his death, purportedly under the suspicious watch of Vietnamese and Chinese authorities, grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025