Turmoil in Tibet: Chinese Crackdown Follows Death of Buddhist Leader in Vietnam

In a swift response to the death of venerable Tibetan Buddhist leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje in Vietnam, Chinese authorities have launched a stringent crackdown on local Tibetans expressing their grief on social media. Radio Free Asia (RFA) reports that these Tibetans face interrogation and detention for sharing posts mourning Dorje's death.

Government officials are maintaining strict surveillance over the Lung Ngon Monastery in Golog prefecture's Gade county, Qinghai province, where the late abbot practised. They are also issuing bans on public memorial services and inspecting locals' phones in an effort to suppress information surrounding his demise.

The circumstances of Tulku Hungkar Dorje's death have raised international concerns. His supporters allege he fled to Vietnam to escape persecution from China due to his vocal advocacy for Tibetan culture and language. As the situation unfolds, calls for an independent investigation into his death, purportedly under the suspicious watch of Vietnamese and Chinese authorities, grow louder.

