Wheat Price Protests Ignite Punjab: Farmers Demand Fair Compensation

Protests have erupted across Punjab province in Pakistan as wheat farmers rally against what they claim are unfair wheat prices and inadequate government procurement measures. Demonstrations, including sit-ins and rallies, have spread from Sheikhupura to Dera Ghazi Khan, often resulting in clashes with police. The farmers demand better compensation for their wheat harvest.

Despite a healthy crop, farmers report distressingly low market rates ranging between PKR 2,200 to PKR 2,500 per 40kg. Many farmers are grappling with financial strain, having taken loans or purchased agricultural inputs on credit. 'We borrowed from fertiliser dealers just to plant wheat, and now we can't even recover our investment,' lamented Muhammad Ashraf, a local farmer.

Further criticism came from Muhammad Nasir, who accused authorities and grain traders of neglecting the agricultural community and exploiting them with unfair pricing. Protesters have called on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to intervene and assure fair compensation for farmers.

