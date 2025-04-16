Echoes of Discontent: Political Banners Stir Chengdu

In a bold display of defiance against China's political system, three democracy-supporting banners appeared on an overpass in Chengdu early Tuesday. According to a post on platform X, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA), this demonstration drew its inspiration from Peng Lifa, the 'Bridge Man' who famously sparked the White Paper protests with similar actions in Beijing last November.

The White Paper protests saw demonstrators across China using blank sheets of paper to protest against government censorship and strict pandemic policies. The banners in Chengdu bore messages calling for political reforms and underscoring the importance of democracy, as shared by Li Ying, a citizen journalist who gained prominence during the previous protests.

Confirmed by local residents, the banners were prominently draped on a bridge near the Third Ring Road Interchange in the Jinniu District. Rights activists indicate that such acts of dissent reflect an undercurrent of political dissatisfaction and an unfulfilled aspiration for democratic governance within China. Guo Min, a former police officer turned activist, highlighted this persistent yet subdued public outcry for democratic change under decades of Chinese Communist Party rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)