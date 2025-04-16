Left Menu

Echoes of Discontent: Political Banners Stir Chengdu

In Chengdu, democracy-centric banners were displayed reminiscent of the 'Bridge Man' protests. The banners called for political reforms and democracy, reflecting growing discontent. Activists affirm these acts symbolize a persistent but muted demand for change under Chinese rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:15 IST
Echoes of Discontent: Political Banners Stir Chengdu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a bold display of defiance against China's political system, three democracy-supporting banners appeared on an overpass in Chengdu early Tuesday. According to a post on platform X, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA), this demonstration drew its inspiration from Peng Lifa, the 'Bridge Man' who famously sparked the White Paper protests with similar actions in Beijing last November.

The White Paper protests saw demonstrators across China using blank sheets of paper to protest against government censorship and strict pandemic policies. The banners in Chengdu bore messages calling for political reforms and underscoring the importance of democracy, as shared by Li Ying, a citizen journalist who gained prominence during the previous protests.

Confirmed by local residents, the banners were prominently draped on a bridge near the Third Ring Road Interchange in the Jinniu District. Rights activists indicate that such acts of dissent reflect an undercurrent of political dissatisfaction and an unfulfilled aspiration for democratic governance within China. Guo Min, a former police officer turned activist, highlighted this persistent yet subdued public outcry for democratic change under decades of Chinese Communist Party rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025