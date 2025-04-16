Strengthening Indo-Bangladesh Ties Through Tourism and Service Sectors

Supradip Chakma, Adviser to Bangladesh's Interim Government, has underscored the importance of bolstering people-to-people relationships between India and Bangladesh, particularly through the burgeoning service and tourism sectors. Citing shared linguistic and cultural ties with Indian states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Assam, Chakma posited that these connections can help alleviate political tensions.

Chakma, in an interview with ANI, lamented the lack of focus on the service sector, which encompasses tourism. He noted that the sizable middle-income demographic in Bangladesh presents a significant domestic market opportunity, suggesting India as an ideal destination given the linguistic similarities in four Indian states, which enhance the comfort of Bangladeshis traveling there. Chakma argued that fostering these interactions could significantly thaw political friction between the neighboring nations. He also remarked on alternative options available to Bangladesh despite India's suspension of the trans-shipment facility, emphasizing the mutual benefits available in sectors like medical tourism.

Responding to India's decision to halt the trans-shipment facility for Bangladesh, Chakma expressed confidence that this would minimally impact Bangladesh's export activities. He proposed potential developments at Cox's Bazar, Chittagong Airport, or Dhaka Airport, underscoring the linguistic edge Bangladesh holds with India. Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that logistical delays and increased export costs had prompted the withdrawal of the facility, effective April 8, 2025, but affirmed it would not affect goods transiting to Nepal or Bhutan.

