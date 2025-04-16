Pakistan's Diplomatic Gesture Strengthens Cultural Ties at Hazrat Amir Khusro's Shrine

In a diplomatic move symbolizing cultural unity, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid a traditional chaddar at the shrine of the revered mystic saint, Hazrat Amir Khusro, in New Delhi on behalf of the Pakistani government and its people.

The event, attended by 178 Pakistani Zaireen visiting India for the 721st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Amir Khusro, was warmly receptioned by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami. Prayers were offered for Pakistan's development, and respects were paid at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia.

The Charge d'Affaires highlighted Hazrat Amir Khusro's role in blending Islamic traditions with local culture through poetry and Qawwali. The visit, part of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol, follows a similar visit to Hazrat Khawaja Sabir's Dargah by 81 Zaireen in September 2024.

