Left Menu

Pakistan's Diplomatic Gesture Strengthens Cultural Ties at Hazrat Amir Khusro's Shrine

The Pakistan Charge d'Affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, honored Hazrat Amir Khusro's shrine in New Delhi with a chaddar representing Pakistan. Joined by 178 Zaireen, they celebrated the saint's legacy. The visit underscores cultural connections under the 1974 Protocol on Religious Shrines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:20 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Gesture Strengthens Cultural Ties at Hazrat Amir Khusro's Shrine
Pakistani Zaireen attend annual Urs at Dargah Hazrat Amir Khusro (Photo/@PakinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a diplomatic move symbolizing cultural unity, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid a traditional chaddar at the shrine of the revered mystic saint, Hazrat Amir Khusro, in New Delhi on behalf of the Pakistani government and its people.

The event, attended by 178 Pakistani Zaireen visiting India for the 721st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Amir Khusro, was warmly receptioned by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami. Prayers were offered for Pakistan's development, and respects were paid at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia.

The Charge d'Affaires highlighted Hazrat Amir Khusro's role in blending Islamic traditions with local culture through poetry and Qawwali. The visit, part of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol, follows a similar visit to Hazrat Khawaja Sabir's Dargah by 81 Zaireen in September 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025