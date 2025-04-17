India Showcases Tourism at MATTA Fair 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita is set to lead a delegation at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18-19 in Kuala Lumpur. The visit is part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The programme follows last year's designation of 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit. It is being organized in collaboration with Assam Tourism Development Corporation and aims to project India's rich tourism potential with a special focus on the North-East.

The MATTA Fair, representing a broad spectrum of the travel industry with over 2,900 member organizations, will serve as a platform for bilateral engagements. It will also host discussions on strengthening ties and enhancing tourism possibilities between India and Malaysia, backed by MATTA's coordination with MOTAC and MTPB.

(With inputs from agencies.)