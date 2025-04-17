Left Menu

UAE and Kenya Strengthen Ties Amidst Regional Crises

Lana Nusseibeh, UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, met with Kenya's Musalia Mudavadi to discuss bilateral relations and regional crises, focusing on Sudan. They emphasized cooperation with African partners, like the African Union, to find resolutions. The UAE called for African-led solutions and a UN stance on humanitarian aid weaponization.

UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs Lana Nusseibeh (right), Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi (Image Credit: X/@MusaliaMudavadi). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Lana Nusseibeh, UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, convened with Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, to deliberate on enhancing the bilateral relations between the UAE and Kenya. The meeting also aimed at exploring avenues for strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering collaboration in multiple sectors.

Taking place on the fringes of the London Sudan Conference, the discussions spanned the ongoing crisis in Sudan, where both officials concurred on the criticality of involving African entities. Emphasizing the role of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the UAE reiterated its stance that African-led solutions are pivotal in addressing regional conflicts.

Nusseibeh underscored the UAE's calls for the African Union to facilitate a ceasefire in Sudan and transition towards a civilian-led government. She also advocated for international institutions, notably the United Nations, to adopt a firmer position against the weaponization of humanitarian aid, highlighting the broader implications for international peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

