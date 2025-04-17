U.S. Faces Off with Harvard Over International Student Records

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under Secretary Kristi Noem, has issued a stark warning to Harvard University, threatening to revocate its ability to enroll international students if it fails to submit records on international students' alleged illegal activities. This ultimatum was contained in a letter demanding detailed records by April 30, 2025.

The accreditation in question permits universities to grant visas to admitted foreign students. As per Harvard's data, 27.2% of its student body constitutes international students for the academic year 2024-25. DHS's move follows the cancellation of federal grants worth $2.7 million, which Harvard has acknowledged but countered, stating they will not sacrifice their autonomy or constitutional rights.

Noem's letter accused the university of fostering a hostile environment for Jewish students and demanded information on visa holders involved in disruptions or threats. Harvard President Alan M Garber condemned the government's new demands, asserting the university's intention to resist federal pressure and preserve academic freedom and independence.

