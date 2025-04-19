Malaysia Prepares for Economic Challenges Amidst US Tariff Changes

In the wake of recent tariff announcements by the United States, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the importance of being fully prepared to face global economic uncertainties. Ibrahim highlighted the need for swift implementation of plans to fortify the country's economic resilience against external shocks.

Serving also as the Finance Minister, Anwar shared these insights on social platform X after leading a Special Sarawak State Development Meeting. His remarks, which were reported by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), underscored the critical nature of proactive economic measures.

At the meeting, discussions centered around the Sarawak Gas Roadmap and proposed tax incentives by the Sarawak Development Bank. According to Anwar, these initiatives have the potential to significantly strengthen the state's economy and offer substantial benefits to the Malaysian populace, reflecting a unified national economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)