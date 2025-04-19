Prime Minister Modi's Strategic Visit to Saudi Arabia: Key Discussions on West Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia provides an opportunity to discuss regional and global developments, including the Israel-Palestine conflict and maritime security amid Houthi threats. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlights India's active involvement with regional actors to address these pressing issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant visit to Saudi Arabia, bringing into focus pressing regional and global issues. Among the key topics on the agenda are the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and the looming threat to maritime security posed by Houthi attacks.
Addressing a press briefing organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri detailed the strategic importance of this visit. He underscored the need to address concerns over freedom of navigation in the increasingly unstable Red Sea region and emphasized India's vigilant monitoring of these developments.
Misri outlined the critical role Saudi Arabia plays in the Israel-Palestine issue, recounting India's active engagement with leaders from both Palestine and Israel, in addition to regional powers such as Jordan and Egypt. He indicated that the talks would feature discussions on various interconnected initiatives, including potential humanitarian efforts and ceasefire negotiations.
