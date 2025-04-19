Dubai Hosts Pioneering Radiology Conference for Cutting-Edge Innovations
Top radiology experts gathered in Dubai for the 13th PAARS Conference and 9th RSE Meeting, focusing on advancements in imaging, diagnosis, and patient care. Under the theme 'Radiology in Emergencies,' the event promotes global exchange and professional networking through various scientific sessions, workshops, and industry seminars.
Dubai, UAE—In a significant assembly of radiology experts, the 13th Pan-Arab Association of Radiological Societies (PAARS) Conference and the 9th Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of Emirates (RSE) commenced in Dubai. The three-day event, organized by Info Plus, aims to delve into the latest advancements in imaging, diagnosis, and patient care.
The event is themed 'What Matters: Radiology in Emergencies,' and provides a platform for global exchange among professionals. Taleb Mohammed Al Mansoori, Head of the Emirates Radiology Division at the Emirates Medical Association, emphasized the importance of the conference for enhancing radiology practices in the UAE and beyond.
The comprehensive scientific program includes 16 scientific sessions, 69 lectures, 253 research projects, and extensive workshops. Key themes include international expertise, advanced case studies, and an exhibition showcasing the latest in medical imaging technologies, fostering professional growth and cross-border collaboration.
