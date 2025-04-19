Left Menu

Dubai Hosts Pioneering Radiology Conference for Cutting-Edge Innovations

Top radiology experts gathered in Dubai for the 13th PAARS Conference and 9th RSE Meeting, focusing on advancements in imaging, diagnosis, and patient care. Under the theme 'Radiology in Emergencies,' the event promotes global exchange and professional networking through various scientific sessions, workshops, and industry seminars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:10 IST
Dubai Hosts Pioneering Radiology Conference for Cutting-Edge Innovations
Radiology professionals gather in Dubai for PAARS 2024 to explore breakthroughs in imaging and patient care. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE—In a significant assembly of radiology experts, the 13th Pan-Arab Association of Radiological Societies (PAARS) Conference and the 9th Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of Emirates (RSE) commenced in Dubai. The three-day event, organized by Info Plus, aims to delve into the latest advancements in imaging, diagnosis, and patient care.

The event is themed 'What Matters: Radiology in Emergencies,' and provides a platform for global exchange among professionals. Taleb Mohammed Al Mansoori, Head of the Emirates Radiology Division at the Emirates Medical Association, emphasized the importance of the conference for enhancing radiology practices in the UAE and beyond.

The comprehensive scientific program includes 16 scientific sessions, 69 lectures, 253 research projects, and extensive workshops. Key themes include international expertise, advanced case studies, and an exhibition showcasing the latest in medical imaging technologies, fostering professional growth and cross-border collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025