Pioneering Peace: Insights from Africa at Rabat International Book Fair

The Muslim Council of Elders has showcased its scholarly commitment to peace at the Rabat International Book Fair through a seminar titled 'Peace in Africa: Studies and Visions for Enhancing Stability and Development'. Dr Samir Boudinar of the Al Hokama Centre for Peace Research emphasized the book's focus on peacebuilding within Muslim communities across Africa.

Dr Adel Moussaoui of Mohammed V University reinforced that the book, derived from the collective efforts of the African Studies Programme, seeks to establish a novel model for peace and development rooted in African identity. The research adopts analytical methods informed by local African contexts and cultural components.

The Council's pavilion offers over 250 publications, including those addressing current intellectual and cultural issues, and hosts numerous cultural activities featuring prominent scholars and academics, underscoring its enduring commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)