Pioneering Peace: Insights from Africa at Rabat International Book Fair

The Rabat International Book Fair's Pavilion of the Muslim Council of Elders hosted a seminar, focusing on peace in Africa. Key contributors included Dr Samir Boudinar and Dr Adel Moussaoui, highlighting a new book exploring peacebuilding in African contexts. The pavilion features 250 diverse publications, highlighting intellectual and cultural issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:45 IST
Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminar on promoting peace in Africa at Rabat International Book Fair (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Muslim Council of Elders has showcased its scholarly commitment to peace at the Rabat International Book Fair through a seminar titled 'Peace in Africa: Studies and Visions for Enhancing Stability and Development'. Dr Samir Boudinar of the Al Hokama Centre for Peace Research emphasized the book's focus on peacebuilding within Muslim communities across Africa.

Dr Adel Moussaoui of Mohammed V University reinforced that the book, derived from the collective efforts of the African Studies Programme, seeks to establish a novel model for peace and development rooted in African identity. The research adopts analytical methods informed by local African contexts and cultural components.

The Council's pavilion offers over 250 publications, including those addressing current intellectual and cultural issues, and hosts numerous cultural activities featuring prominent scholars and academics, underscoring its enduring commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding.

