Villagers in Andhra Pradesh eager to welcome US Vice President J D Vance and family

As US Vice President J D Vance visits India with his family, villagers in Vadluru, Andhra Pradesh--ancestral home of his wife Usha Vance--have appealed for the family to visit, expressing pride in her achievements and the family's legacy.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:11 IST
Villagers in Andhra Pradesh eager to welcome US Vice President J D Vance and family
Villagers in Vadluru await visit from US Vice President J D Vance and family. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As US Vice President J D Vance embarks on his visit to India with his family, the small village of Vadluru in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh is abuzz with anticipation. Vadluru is the ancestral home of Usha Vance (nee Chilukuri), the wife of Vice President Vance, and locals are hopeful the couple will visit their village during their time in the country. The visit has sparked a wave of excitement and emotion among villagers who take great pride in Usha's achievements.

The villagers, aware that Usha's family once lived in Vadluru before relocating, have extended a warm public appeal to the Vance family. They are urging Usha and Vice President Vance to make time to visit their ancestral roots. Many have also appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to support and help facilitate such a visit, which they believe would be a historic moment for the community. For the residents of Vadluru, Usha's global stature symbolises a deep connection to their heritage and a reminder of their village's legacy.

Among the villagers expressing their sentiments was PV Ramanaiah, a long-time resident. He said, "First of all, I would like to extend my greetings to J D Vance and Usha Bala Chilukuri for their victory in the US elections. We are proud to see Usha in such a respected position. Since their family has come to Delhi, we appeal to them to visit this village and nearby places. I've lived here for 10 years, and people often speak about their family's past and their contributions to our village." Echoing the same hope was Vadluru Badrinath, who emphasised the family's historical role in village development. "We have learned that Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha Vance are scheduled to visit India. We sincerely hope they visit Vadluru, where their ancestors once lived. About eighty years ago, their family played a key role in the village's development, and many residents received education thanks to them. We appeal to CM Chandrababu Naidu to help make their visit to the state and our village possible."

The priest of the Sai Baba temple, Satya Gopal Krishna, shared a personal connection to the family's contributions. "Usha Bala Chilukuri has roots in Vadluru, and we are happy to see her reach such heights. We hope she and her family - including Vice President J D Vance and their children - visit the village. Their family donated land here, which allowed for the construction of the Sai Baba temple as a memorial." Another local resident, Vetukuri Satyanarayana Raju, added, "We warmly welcome Usha Vance and US Vice President J D Vance to India and urge them to visit Vadluru in West Godavari district. In the past, their ancestors generously donated land to the village, which led to the construction of the Sai Baba temple."

The entire village stands united in excitement and pride, hoping for a memorable reunion with the Vance family that will honour their legacy and deepen the bond between past and present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

