Strengthening Ties: India and US Propel Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance underscored the critical progress in India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations. They discussed enhancing collaboration in energy, defense, and strategic technologies while emphasizing dialogue as the key to addressing regional and global issues. The meeting follows recent US tariff reductions aiding trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance (Photo/PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance celebrated the progress made in India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations. This pact aims to serve the interests of citizens in both nations, alongside enhancing collaborations in energy, defense, and strategic technologies.

Both leaders also addressed various regional and global issues, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving international conflicts. Accompanying Vice President Vance were the Second Lady, Usha Vance, their children, and senior US Administration officials.

Prime Minister Modi fondly recalled his January visit to Washington DC, where discussions with President Trump laid groundwork for strengthening bilateral ties. The visit underscores ongoing US-India trade negotiations after the US imposed reciprocal tariffs, which have been temporarily reduced to facilitate further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

