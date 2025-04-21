Strengthening Ties: India and US Propel Trade Talks

In a significant diplomatic meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance celebrated the progress made in India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations. This pact aims to serve the interests of citizens in both nations, alongside enhancing collaborations in energy, defense, and strategic technologies.

Both leaders also addressed various regional and global issues, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving international conflicts. Accompanying Vice President Vance were the Second Lady, Usha Vance, their children, and senior US Administration officials.

Prime Minister Modi fondly recalled his January visit to Washington DC, where discussions with President Trump laid groundwork for strengthening bilateral ties. The visit underscores ongoing US-India trade negotiations after the US imposed reciprocal tariffs, which have been temporarily reduced to facilitate further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)