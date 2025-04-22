Indian Community Celebrates PM Modi's Visit to Saudi Arabia

The Indian community in Saudi Arabia expressed enormous joy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. The enthusiasm was palpable, as members of the community openly celebrated his arrival and commended his ongoing support for the diaspora.

Anil Malpani voiced his optimism, stating the visit could make the dream of opening a consulate in Dammam a reality. Community members highlighted PM Modi's 'amazing aura' and the positive impact of his work for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

In an uplifting moment, PM Modi interacted warmly with local dancers, showcasing his generosity and personal engagement. In an interview with Arab News, Modi extended gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their support of the 2.7 million-strong Indian community and reiterated the Indian government's commitment to the diaspora's welfare.

