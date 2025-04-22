Indian Community Celebrates PM Modi's Visit to Saudi Arabia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia has sparked joy and enthusiasm among the Indian community. They praised his efforts and attention to their issues, including discussions on a new consulate in Dammam. Modi emphasized the Indian diaspora's role as 'rashtradoots' and reinforced bilateral ties during his visit.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The Indian community in Saudi Arabia expressed enormous joy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. The enthusiasm was palpable, as members of the community openly celebrated his arrival and commended his ongoing support for the diaspora.
Anil Malpani voiced his optimism, stating the visit could make the dream of opening a consulate in Dammam a reality. Community members highlighted PM Modi's 'amazing aura' and the positive impact of his work for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
In an uplifting moment, PM Modi interacted warmly with local dancers, showcasing his generosity and personal engagement. In an interview with Arab News, Modi extended gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their support of the 2.7 million-strong Indian community and reiterated the Indian government's commitment to the diaspora's welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Tactics Shake Global Markets and Diplomacy
South Korea's Trade Diplomacy Mission: Minister Heads to Washington
Vettori Stands By Strategy Despite Sunrisers' Struggles
Sai Kishore's Spin Magic: Gujarat Titans Shine Bright Against Sunrisers
Rayudu's Take: Bowling Woes Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 Struggles