Indian Community Celebrates PM Modi's Visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia has sparked joy and enthusiasm among the Indian community. They praised his efforts and attention to their issues, including discussions on a new consulate in Dammam. Modi emphasized the Indian diaspora's role as 'rashtradoots' and reinforced bilateral ties during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:08 IST
Members of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian community in Saudi Arabia expressed enormous joy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. The enthusiasm was palpable, as members of the community openly celebrated his arrival and commended his ongoing support for the diaspora.

Anil Malpani voiced his optimism, stating the visit could make the dream of opening a consulate in Dammam a reality. Community members highlighted PM Modi's 'amazing aura' and the positive impact of his work for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

In an uplifting moment, PM Modi interacted warmly with local dancers, showcasing his generosity and personal engagement. In an interview with Arab News, Modi extended gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their support of the 2.7 million-strong Indian community and reiterated the Indian government's commitment to the diaspora's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

