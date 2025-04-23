Left Menu

Francois-Noel Buffet Stands in Solidarity with India Against Pahalgam Attacks

French Minister Francois-Noel Buffet expressed condolences over the Pahalgam attacks, emphasizing international solidarity against terrorism. He underscored the strong Indo-French bond, highlighting cooperation in security and cultural exchange. Buffet pointed to the Milipol India Exhibition as a collaborative effort in counterterrorism and shared the commitment to fight terrorism together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:38 IST
Francois-Noel Buffet, Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior of France (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Francois-Noel Buffet, the Minister Delegate to the French Interior Ministry, has conveyed the French government's condolences following the deadly Pahalgam attacks. Buffet emphasized that those responsible must face justice, underscoring the need for collective action against terrorism.

In a statement to ANI, Buffet expressed France's solidarity with India, urging unity in combating terrorism. 'We express our deepest sympathies and anger over this tragic incident,' he stated, vowing to ensure that the perpetrators of the attacks are not left unpunished and highlighting the significance of cooperation between nations.

Buffet noted the Milipol India Exhibition as a pivotal step in anti-terrorism efforts and marked the strengthening Indo-French relationship across various sectors including security, culture, and education. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security in India is set to discuss security measures in Pahalgam, a response to the recent brutal terror attack, sources from the Defense Ministry revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

