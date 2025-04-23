Francois-Noel Buffet Stands in Solidarity with India Against Pahalgam Attacks

Francois-Noel Buffet, the Minister Delegate to the French Interior Ministry, has conveyed the French government's condolences following the deadly Pahalgam attacks. Buffet emphasized that those responsible must face justice, underscoring the need for collective action against terrorism.

In a statement to ANI, Buffet expressed France's solidarity with India, urging unity in combating terrorism. 'We express our deepest sympathies and anger over this tragic incident,' he stated, vowing to ensure that the perpetrators of the attacks are not left unpunished and highlighting the significance of cooperation between nations.

Buffet noted the Milipol India Exhibition as a pivotal step in anti-terrorism efforts and marked the strengthening Indo-French relationship across various sectors including security, culture, and education. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security in India is set to discuss security measures in Pahalgam, a response to the recent brutal terror attack, sources from the Defense Ministry revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)