India and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Strategic Partnership Across Multiple Sectors

India and Saudi Arabia affirmed their commitment to broaden ties in education, connectivity, and economic coordination during PM Modi's State Visit. They plan to enhance cooperation in labour and regional peace, endorse their role in global platforms, and focus on regional stability, including the Yemen crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:43 IST
PM Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirm wide-ranging bilateral cooperation during State Visit to Saudi Arabia. (Photo: X/ @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
India and Saudi Arabia have pledged to enhance their strategic partnership across various domains such as education, connectivity, and global economic coordination during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the Kingdom. This commitment was detailed in a joint statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Both nations celebrated the growing momentum in educational collaboration, with the Saudi side welcoming the prospect of Indian universities setting up in the Kingdom. They also agreed to increase cooperation in the labor sector, emphasizing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to bolster trade through enhanced connectivity infrastructure.

The countries expressed satisfaction at the progress made under agreements on Electrical Interconnections and Clean Hydrogen, viewing these developments as central to regional integration. Additionally, they reaffirmed coordination within international platforms such as the G20 to address global issues, and both stressed regional stability efforts, particularly regarding Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

