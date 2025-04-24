India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 25 Indian lives and one Nepali citizen, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated dramatically. The Indian government swiftly announced a series of measures against Pakistan, inciting a heated response from Islamabad.

During a National Security Committee meeting, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that any disruption to the Indus Waters Treaty would be met with drastic actions, viewing such moves as acts of war. Additionally, Pakistan hinted at suspending all bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement, and is contemplating international arbitration.

Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning, vowing to track down and penalize those responsible for the attack. As diplomatic relations spiral downward, both nations remain committed to their respective stances, causing growing concern among international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)