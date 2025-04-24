Firefighting Heroics Control Jerusalem Hills Blaze After 20-Hour Battle

In a concerted firefighting effort, Israeli emergency crews have successfully controlled a major blaze that swept through the Jerusalem Hills and Beit Shemesh, a feat confirmed by Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi. The fire, which scorched over 10,000 dunams of rugged terrain, threatened several communities but was contained after nearly 20 hours, with only minor property damage reported and no civilian injuries.

More than 100 firefighting teams, assisted by aircraft and ground operations, remain active in securing the area and preventing further flare-ups. Evacuated residents from regions like Eshtaol and Beit Meir have been allowed to return home, with roads and train services also resuming. Efforts to extinguish residual smoking points near Rabin Park and the Eshtaol Forest continue.

Authorities maintain a vigilant stance, urging the public to stay clear of affected areas and adhere to security directives. United Hatzalah responders remain on standby, prepared to render medical aid if necessary. The significant collaboration among different firefighting bodies was pivotal in saving lives and minimizing damage.

