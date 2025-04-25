Left Menu

Argentina Stands by India: Uniting Against Terrorism

Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, has expressed his country's support for India following a terrorist attack. Announcing solidarity, he highlighted the shared fight against terror and praised India’s rising global influence, reaffirming Argentina's commitment to strengthen ties and work through platforms like the G20 for global security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:56 IST
Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, has firmly expressed his nation's support for India in the wake of a terrorist attack on its territory. On behalf of Argentina's government and citizens, Caucino decried the assault as a crime against humanity, calling for unified global action to address, prevent, and penalize terrorism.

Caucino voiced solidarity with the Indian people, acknowledging the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in condemning terrorism. Drawing parallels with Argentina's history of dealing with such acts, he emphasized that terror attacks are crimes against humanity, threatening shared values of dignity and freedom.

After attending a briefing by India's Foreign Secretary to G20 ambassadors, Caucino noted widespread international backing for India. Reflecting on discussions with India's Minister of External Affairs, he expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory and Argentina's commitment to stand with India against terrorism, leveraging platforms like the G20 for collective security initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

