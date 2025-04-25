Argentina Stands by India: Uniting Against Terrorism
Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, has expressed his country's support for India following a terrorist attack. Announcing solidarity, he highlighted the shared fight against terror and praised India’s rising global influence, reaffirming Argentina's commitment to strengthen ties and work through platforms like the G20 for global security.
- Country:
- India
Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, has firmly expressed his nation's support for India in the wake of a terrorist attack on its territory. On behalf of Argentina's government and citizens, Caucino decried the assault as a crime against humanity, calling for unified global action to address, prevent, and penalize terrorism.
Caucino voiced solidarity with the Indian people, acknowledging the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in condemning terrorism. Drawing parallels with Argentina's history of dealing with such acts, he emphasized that terror attacks are crimes against humanity, threatening shared values of dignity and freedom.
After attending a briefing by India's Foreign Secretary to G20 ambassadors, Caucino noted widespread international backing for India. Reflecting on discussions with India's Minister of External Affairs, he expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory and Argentina's commitment to stand with India against terrorism, leveraging platforms like the G20 for collective security initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi Visit: Unveiling Developmental Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple at Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district.
Today the poor is free from concern of food, medicine and house because of our dedication to service: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off first commercial flight -- to Ayodhya -- at Hisar airport, lays foundation stone of new terminal.
Pandemic Treaty Talks: A Hope for Global Health Solidarity