China Refutes Trump's Claim of Xi's Call Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

China's Foreign Ministry denies President Trump's assertion of a call from Xi Jinping. No recent talks regarding the tariff standoff between the two countries have been confirmed. Despite Trump's softened stance, China maintains a stern position amid intensified trade disputes and retaliatory tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:15 IST
China Refutes Trump's Claim of Xi's Call Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Foreign Ministry unequivocally dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that Chinese President Xi Jinping contacted him recently, as reported by CNN Monday. This announcement came amid Trump's claim in a Time magazine interview last week about a supposed call between the leaders.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun, during a routine press briefing, asserted, "As far as I know, there has been no recent phone call between the two heads of state." Guo further clarified that China and the United States are not engaged in any consultations or negotiations related to the ongoing tariff dispute. Although President Trump indicated the possibility of reducing U.S. tariffs and adopting a more conciliatory approach, Beijing has maintained its firm public stance.

In Friday's Time interview, Trump suggested that Xi had reached out, calling it not a sign of weakness. However, specific details remained absent, and when pressed by CNN, Trump declined to provide further information. According to official records, the last confirmed conversation between the leaders occurred on January 17. Meanwhile, Trump's administration claims ongoing talks with Chinese officials to secure a trade deal. China's Foreign Ministry has advised against misleading public narratives regarding the negotiations.

A White House fact sheet highlighted China's implementation of tariffs up to 245% on U.S. imports following Trump's tariff modifications. While electronics like smartphones and computers are excluded from these increased tariffs, China has levied tariffs of 125% on U.S. imports and slightly eased tariffs on certain semiconductors, indicating a strategic maneuver to cushion its tech industry from the trade war's effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

