Lord Desai's Controversial Call to Resolve Kashmir Issue by Taking Over PoK
British politician Lord Meghnad Desai's call for India to annex Pakistan-occupied Kashmir could reignite tensions in the region. His reaction to a terrorist attack reflects concerns around ongoing violence. As the UKPNP condemns the incident, Indian authorities ramp up counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a bold statement that has stirred significant debates, Lord Meghnad Desai, a British politician of Indian origin and a member of the House of Lords, suggested that India should take control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a definitive solution to the protracted Kashmir conflict.
Desai's remarks were in direct response to the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 tourists. Speaking with ANI, Desai stated, "The only way to solve the Kashmir problem now is for India to go and take PoK. We possess the accession letter, so it rightfully belongs to us."
The controversial comments come as counter-terrorism operations intensify across Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Meanwhile, the United Kashmir People's National Party condemned the incident, branding it a 'crime against humanity' and expressing condolences to the families affected by the violence.
