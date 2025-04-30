Left Menu

Karachi University's Water Woes: Leak Causes Citywide Supply Cut

A major leak in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation's supply line caused flooding at Karachi University and is predicted to reduce the city's water availability by 40% over the next four days, affecting numerous neighborhoods as urgent repairs are conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:35 IST
Karachi University's Water Woes: Leak Causes Citywide Supply Cut
  • Pakistan

On Tuesday, a significant water leakage occurred at Karachi University due to a deteriorating distribution network belonging to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), as reported by Dawn. This 84-inch main water supply line break not only flooded the university premises but also affected the homes of faculty and staff, exacerbating the city's chronic water shortages.

The leak is projected to impact water supply citywide, with a potential reduction of around 40% in availability over the next four days while crucial repair work is underway. Areas affected include Chanesar Town, Jinnah Town, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Pak Colony, Shershah, Old City Area, Landhi, Korangi, and PAF Base Masroor, receiving only 400 million gallons per day instead of the usual 650 million gallons during the repair period.

KWSC spokesperson Abdul Qadir Shaikh announced that the repair work, anticipated to span 96 hours, began promptly after the leak was identified. KWSC CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui has ensured that repair teams acted swiftly to contain the situation. In response, water supply from the Dhabeji Pumping Station was immediately suspended. The repair crews are working under lowered water pressure to ensure safety and efficiency, with operations continuing non-stop. Residents have been advised to store water and use resources sparingly during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

