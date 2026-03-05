Rajya Sabha Race: Shiv Sena's Dilemma with Chaturvedi & Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut addressed the media on Thursday regarding the party's decision not to nominate Priyanka Chaturvedi for the Rajya Sabha elections. Raut highlighted the key reasons behind this decision: the unfavorable political arithmetic and the unexpected candidacy of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Raut mentioned that while there was significant internal support within Shiv Sena (UBT) for Chaturvedi's re-election, the entry of Pawar into the race and the lack of necessary numbers made it challenging to support her candidacy. 'Had the political calculations favored us and Pawar not entered the fray, we would have supported Chaturvedi,' Raut stated.

The announcement came in the wake of the Congress officially backing Pawar for the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. This move solidified the opposition's strategy, ending speculation over the joint candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has nominated four candidates for the biennial polls, indicating the dominance of their Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)