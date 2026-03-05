Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Race: Shiv Sena's Dilemma with Chaturvedi & Pawar

Sanjay Raut explained that Shiv Sena (UBT) couldn't re-field Priyanka Chaturvedi for the Rajya Sabha due to unfavorable political numbers and Sharad Pawar's unexpected candidacy. With Congress backing Pawar, the Shiv Sena (UBT) decided against contesting. The BJP has nominated four candidates, solidifying the Mahayuti alliance's dominant position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:31 IST
Rajya Sabha Race: Shiv Sena's Dilemma with Chaturvedi & Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut addressed the media on Thursday regarding the party's decision not to nominate Priyanka Chaturvedi for the Rajya Sabha elections. Raut highlighted the key reasons behind this decision: the unfavorable political arithmetic and the unexpected candidacy of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Raut mentioned that while there was significant internal support within Shiv Sena (UBT) for Chaturvedi's re-election, the entry of Pawar into the race and the lack of necessary numbers made it challenging to support her candidacy. 'Had the political calculations favored us and Pawar not entered the fray, we would have supported Chaturvedi,' Raut stated.

The announcement came in the wake of the Congress officially backing Pawar for the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. This move solidified the opposition's strategy, ending speculation over the joint candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has nominated four candidates for the biennial polls, indicating the dominance of their Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Strategic Air Defense Support in the Gulf

Italy's Strategic Air Defense Support in the Gulf

 Global
2
Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

 Global
3
Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

 India
4
Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026