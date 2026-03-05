KSU Activists in Hot Water: Attempted Murder Charges Shake Kerala
A court in Kerala has sent five KSU activists to police custody, accused of attempting to murder Health Minister Veena George. The incident took place during a protest over medical negligence. Conflicting claims have emerged, with some leaders dismissing the allegations as baseless while others insist it was a planned attack.
A court in Kerala has ordered two days' police custody for five KSU activists accused of trying to murder Health Minister Veena George. Judicial First Class Magistrate E V Raphael approved the custody until Friday evening.
The incident, which unfolded on February 25 at Kannur Railway Station, saw activists protesting against what they claimed was medical negligence. The confrontation escalated, resulting in George being hospitalized with neck pain. A case of attempted murder was registered against the activists, resulting in their subsequent arrest.
The controversial case has elicited conflicting reactions. While United Democratic Front leaders argue video evidence disproves the murder attempt, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders assert it was a premeditated assault. George has since been discharged from the hospital.
