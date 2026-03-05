Left Menu

Political Chess: Haryana's Rajya Sabha Race Heats Up

BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh have filed nominations for Haryana's two Rajya Sabha seats. Bhatia, endorsed by CM Saini, aims to further state's interests, while Boudh seeks to balance caste dynamics and advocate for marginalized communities. The election, marked by strategic party dynamics, reflects Haryana's shifting political landscape.

Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:31 IST
The political landscape in Haryana is witnessing a significant buzz as BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia and Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha poll. The race for the two seats, set to fall vacant, is intensifying, underscoring the strategic maneuvers of both prominent parties.

On the final day of nominations, BJP's Bhatia, a close ally of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, received strong backing from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, signaling the party's confidence in his leadership. Bhatia's campaign promises focus on leveraging his extensive experience to further Haryana's interests in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, Boudh's candidacy reflects the Congress party's efforts to balance caste equations, an essential factor in Haryana's political calculus. The retired government employee and Dalit leader has vowed to champion the causes of marginalized communities. As the election nears, both nominees are poised to navigate the complex socio-political terrain.

