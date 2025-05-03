Left Menu

Silent Crisis: Press Freedom Under Threat in Bangladesh

On World Press Freedom Day, concerns are rising about media independence in Bangladesh. Journalist Golam Rahman highlights growing censorship and a lack of transparency following political changes in 2024. Editorial reshuffles and journalist arrests mark what Rahman describes as a 'silent crisis' affecting the freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:07 IST
Golam Rahman, Editor of Ajker Patrika, a Bengali daily newspaper of Bangladesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

On World Press Freedom Day, serious concerns have emerged regarding the independence of media in Bangladesh. Golam Rahman, Editor of Ajker Patrika, a prominent Bengali daily, has expressed alarm over escalating censorship and a noticeable void in transparency across the country's media landscape.

In an interview with ANI, Rahman discussed the political shifts since 2024, pointing to a series of editorial reshuffles and journalist arrests, which he dubbed a 'silent crisis'. He remarked on the lack of transparency involving media appointments, suggesting an atmosphere where many feel unsafe to voice opinions.

Following the events of last July, over two dozen media outlets have seen leadership changes. Additionally, some journalists face grave charges, including murder, and are scrutinized through financial investigations. The interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus disclaims any involvement in media ownership or leadership alterations, attributing them to internal decisions of private media houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

